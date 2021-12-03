the taxation of cryptocurrency gains postponed to 2023

South Korea to tax cryptocurrency gains from 2023

The taxation of capital gains in cryptocurrencies was to start from January 2022 in South Korea. But as reported by Reuters media, it was decided to postpone this date by one year, during a session of the Korean National Assembly.

This respite is far from trivial: the law proposes to tax at 20% the capital gains in cryptocurrencies, if they amount to more than 2.5 million won (approximately 1,870 euros). This is a tax similar to that which affects the shares, which will also enter into account on the same date.

It seems that the maneuver is aimed at seducing young Koreans as the presidential elections approach, according to local sources. The latter are indeed more likely to hold cryptocurrencies. The opposition also considers that the proposed tax system would be “unstable”.

👉 Find all the news related to the regulation of cryptocurrencies

Back off to better blow up ?

South Korea, which had in the past distinguished itself by an open attitude to cryptocurrencies, is however rather in a regulatory movement at the moment. The mandatory listing of cryptocurrency platforms thus dealt a blow to the industry last September. And at the start of 2021, the Financial Services Commission had banned the trading of anonymous cryptocurrencies on exchanges.

This delay in the implementation of the taxation of cryptocurrency gains will therefore likely only allow investors to step back in order to better jump. This is also a trend that is observed elsewhere in the world, with regulations that are becoming more and more precise for the cryptocurrency sector.

👉 On the same subject – South Korea: no regulation planned for non-fungible tokens (NFT)

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Associate Editor on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to unearth the crispest information to share it with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.