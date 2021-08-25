the toll grows with more than 1,400 dead

The still provisional toll of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday increased to 1,419 dead and more than 6,900 injured on Monday, according to the country’s civil protection services.

Help was busy looking for people missing or stranded under the ruins, at the approach of a storm that threatened to worsen the situation, while more than 37,000 houses were destroyed.

Many countries, including the United States, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Ecuador have offered their assistance with the dispatch of personnel, emergency rations and medical equipment.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who declared a state of emergency for one month in the four departments affected by the disaster, thanked the international community on Sunday.

“We want to give a more appropriate response than in 2010 after the earthquake. All aid from outside must be coordinated by the Directorate of Civil Protection ”, demanded the head of government, while calling on his fellow citizens to“ national unity ”.

In January 2010, an earthquake measuring 7 degrees on the Richter scale devastated the Haitian capital and several provincial towns, claiming more than 200,000 victims and more than 300,000 injured.

KL