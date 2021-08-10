The United States will provide $5 million in aid to Thailand in the fight against COVID-19.

The United States will provide $5 million in aid to Thailand in the fight against COVID-19.

United States of America – August 10, United States Embassy in Thailand Spread the words of Mrs. Linda Thomas-Greenfield The US ambassador to the United Nations said the US government will provide Thailand with another 5 million baht in aid for COVID-19, which will support health workers providing vaccination services to people. and strengthening the capacity of the Thai public health system in preventing, detecting and responding to COVID-19.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the vaccination center Med Park Hospital said that I am here today. On behalf of President Biden to underscore the commitment we have to the Thai people during this unprecedented global public health crisis.

The United States has stood side by side with Thailand for more than 200 years.

We have strong and comprehensive cooperation in many areas, including trade and people-to-people exchanges. to a close military alliance and public health cooperation

Our relationship is based on the values ​​that our two nations share above all.

For this reason, I am proud to be here at Med Park Hospital today.

I am delighted to have the opportunity to see Thailand’s actions in vaccinating and protecting people with Pfizer vaccines in the United States. recently given

This morning, I met with frontline health personnel who are Thai heroes and heroines. while they received their first dose of vaccine. And I was inspired to hear their stories about their work to save lives.

I was also briefed on how quickly, appropriately and efficiently these vaccines were allocated. to keep everyone in Thailand safe

Since the pandemic, the United States has provided ventilators. personal protective equipment and other important equipment to countries around the world to help fight COVID-19

American healthcare professionals also work alongside Thai health officials in the fight against the deadly virus.

To end COVID-19, we know we must work together. COVID has no borders

The virus doesn’t care if we’re from Thailand or the US or Myanmar or Laos, and no nation can stop the pandemic alone.

Getting rid of this virus will require skill. principled leadership and cooperation of all nations in the world

President Biden has pledged that the United States will provide vaccines to the world. The President understands that No one is safe until everyone is safe.

So we are donating 500 million doses of vaccine to over 100 countries free of charge. and without any conditions

for Thailand We have shipped 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. which I have just seen vaccination at this hospital. We are also proud to deliver another 1 million doses of the vaccine soon.

We also know that Thailand is facing additional pressure. This includes dealing with humanitarian needs. as a result of the crisis in Burma

So today I am proud to announce that the US government will provide $55 million in aid, mostly aid to humanitarian response actions. This will help alleviate the tightness of the Thai public health system.

We will provide $5 million in COVID-19 assistance to Thailand. This will support health personnel who provide vaccination services to people. and strengthening the capacity of the Thai public health system in preventing, detecting and responding to COVID-19.

As for humanitarian aid of $50 million, It will be given directly to partners to international organizations and non-governmental organizations. to provide emergency food assistance Life-saving equipment, shelter, primary health services, water, health promotion and various sanitation services for vulnerable populations from Myanmar This includes more than 700,000 refugees and internally displaced people.

The aforementioned grants will help Thailand. NGOs and international organizations can respond to the COVID-19 crisis and responding to the needs of vulnerable populations especially in the Thai border area.

This is a difficult time both in Thailand and around the world. And I want to let Thai people know that the United States will continue to stand by you.

I would also like to give a special thanks to these people: nurses, doctors, health workers, volunteers and all who work round the clock to stop this virus and save so many lives.

Related news:

Hilarious! front line personnel Get the Pfizer vaccine Holding a sign thanking “Joe Biden”

Pfizer 1.5 million doses have arrived in Thailand. Speed ​​up injection within 1 month. The United States is preparing to send another 1 million doses.