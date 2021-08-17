The Untold Festival accepts payment for tickets in eGold (EGLD)

Festival tickets for EGLDs

The news was announced today by Elrond CEO Beniamin Mincu in a statement posted on the project’s website. A partnership has been found with the electronic music festival Untold, which is to be held in Romania from September 9 to 12. Individuals wishing to attend will be able to purchase their seat by paying eGold (EGLD).

The festival has indicated that it will be allowed to have an unlimited number of participants despite the ongoing pandemic. Indeed, the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily in Romania has been below 1,000 individuals since June. Promising to be a gathering of epic proportions, the festival which was attended by more than 370,000 people in 2019 will welcome the best DJs in the world, including Frenchman David Guetta.

“We are happy that through this partnership our community can interact with blockchain technology at the festival site,” said Bogdan Radulescu, Head of Partnerships and New Activities at UNTOLD Festival.

Indeed, the tens of thousands of fans expected in Romania will have the opportunity to meet Beniamin Mincu and his team. The CEO of Elrond, himself Romanian, clarified that “representatives will be present at the event at an Elrond booth,” where festival-goers can drop by to “learn about blockchain technology, get their Maiar wallet and own their first cryptocurrency ”.

NFTs also invited to the party

This collaboration will also give all the participants of Untold the opportunity to experience a special “NFT moment”. That is, the best moments of the weekend will be compiled in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT). They will then be deposited and available for purchase on the Maiar NFTs market, the digital portfolio launched this year by Elrond.

In addition, the Untold team already has a foothold in the world of non-fungible tokens. Also on the occasion of this festival, the organizers released a special collection of NFTs, related to the magical universe that surrounds Untold.

After proposing the purchase of tickets in EGLD, the CEO of Elrond does not intend to stop there. For future editions, he would explore “a festival economy running on semi-fungible tokens” that is, with “artists dropping non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to fans from the stage.” A project that seems ambitious to say the least. However, it will be interesting to observe how digital objects can be thrown from a stage and received by fans …

