the verdict soon known for Benzema

10 months suspended sentence. This is the sentence required against Karim Benzema in the case of Mathieu Valbuena’s sextape.

The Real Madrid striker and four other men are on trial for an attempted blackmail against the former Blues player. The trial, which opened on Wednesday, October 20, was marked by the absence of Karim Benzema for “professional” reasons.

At the opening of the trial, Valbuena did not fail to recall the consequences of this case on his international career. “After this story, I was never able to set foot in the France team and not participated in Euro 2016 organized in France,” he said, stressing that “it hurt me a lot as well. than to my family ”.

According to information from RMC radio, the judgment will not be placed under advisement with a final verdict delivered on Friday.

Recall that, theoretically, Benzema risks five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros.

