the volcano of La Palma destroys 760 hectares and 1,900 buildings

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted a month ago on the island of La Palma, in the Canary archipelago, has already swept entire neighborhoods and destroyed 760 hectares and 1,900 buildings.

More than 4,500 students and nearly 600 teachers from the Aridane Valley, La Palma, returned to class on Monday, as the island continues to monitor the evolution of the lava flows, which have entered a phase of stability and slowness.

Seismic activity on the island of La Palma has decreased slightly since last midnight compared to previous days, with 14 movements recorded in the early hours of Tuesday, according to data from the National Geographic Institute.

Of the 14 earthquakes recorded since midnight, most have occurred in Fuencaliente and only three in Mazo.

On Monday and Saturday, a 4.6 earthquake was recorded in Mazo, so far the highest magnitude earthquake felt since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

La Palma airport is operational on Tuesday, but there have already been two delays on two inter-island flights from Binter connecting the island to Tenerife North and a cancellation by Easyjet of a flight from Berlin due to the influence of the volcanic ash cloud.

SL (with MAP)