the wearing of the mask at school raised in twenty departments

Wearing a mask is no longer compulsory in schools in about twenty French departments as of Monday, report the country’s media.

These departments are in addition to the 47 others already affected by this measure since October 4.

The Hautes-Alpes, Aube, Haute-Corse, Doubs, Eure-et-Loir, Haute-Garonne, Gironde, Ille-et-Vilaine, Lot, Lot- are affected by this measure. et-Garonne, North, Oise, Puy-de-Dôme, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Pyrénées-Orientales, Bas-Rhin, Savoie, Territoire de Belfort, Reunion and Mayotte .

With the improvement in the health situation, measures to fight Covid-19 are becoming more flexible in France. In a decree published in the official journal of October 7, the government indicated that wearing a mask would no longer be compulsory in schools in departments in level 1 (green), that is to say in territories where the rate incidence was less than 50 per 100,000 population for at least five consecutive days.

Wearing a mask is not the only restriction that will be removed as part of the transition from level 2 to level 1 in schools in these departments. In fact, students will no longer have to eat in class groups and at the same table every day. Likewise, all sporting activities will be authorized indoors and outdoors.

This new lifting of health measures brings to 68 the number of departments affected by the relaxation of restrictions. In 33 territories, the circulation of Covid-19 is still considered too high to allow students to remove the mask at school.

SL (with MAP)