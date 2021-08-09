The weather report turned extreme, pointing to the “code red”, the emergency of mankind!

BACKGROUND: Climate Change Extremes – On August 9, the BBC reported that the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said the damaging impacts on climate is the fact and a warning to all mankind

Documents of the results of the study of scientists under the work of the IPCC Committee (Sixth Assessment Report or AR6), length 42 pages, are: It was found that the global surface temperature rose 1.09C between 2011 and 2021, more than the increase from 1850-1900. In addition, the past five years have been the hottest on record since 1850.

While the latest rate of sea-level rise has nearly tripled compared to 1901-1971, it is up to 90 percent likely that human influence has been the driving force behind glacier melting since the 1990s. the same as the decrease in sea ice of the Arctic continent.

And there is a pretty clear indication of extreme heat. including heat waves It has been more frequent and intensified since the 1950s, as cold conditions become less frequent and less severe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres It warned that the report was a “red code” or humanity’s emergency. And that if all parties join forces now, the catastrophic climate can be avoided.

The report is clear that there is no time for delays and no room for excuses. He trusts government leaders and all stakeholders to ensure that the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) takes place this year in Glasgow, Scotland, from 1-12. Nov will be successful

