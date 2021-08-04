The world spins slower in the long run has its advantages. Helps to produce more oxygen to the atmosphere – fresh news

The world spins slower in the long run has its advantages. Helps to produce more oxygen to the atmosphere – fresh news

Scientists have found that it is common for the Earth to spin faster or slower each year. but in the long term The Earth has tended to revolve more and more slowly since its birth 4.5 billion years ago, making today’s day several hours longer than primitive times.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Unbelievable that this turned out to be good for all living things. Because the slower the Earth’s rotation allows nature to produce more oxygen. As a result, the world has a suitable environment for the livelihood of a wide variety of plants and animals.

A team of researchers from the German Max Planck Institute for the Study of Marine Microbiology (MPIMM) and the University of Michigan. US Ann Arbor Campus The findings were revealed in the journal Nature Geoscience, saying that as the Earth’s rotation slows down, the time in a day has grown to a reasonable extent. Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, were the earliest organisms in the oceans. Will be able to produce oxygen to the Earth’s atmosphere has increased enormously.

The discovery solves a long-standing mystery in Earth science, where it is never known exactly where the Earth’s atmosphere receives so much oxygen. And what are the factors that control the mechanism?

“microbial mats” or layers of microbial mats that are mostly bacteria have been studied. which sticks to the surface of the material in nature as a thick sheet The researchers found that the microbial carpet inside the sinkhole at Lake Huron in the US could be a good example of how. Prehistoric cyanobacteria in relation to the length of daylight How did the Great Oxidation Event (GOE) increase about 2.3 billion years ago?

The research team found purple cyanobacteria that produce oxygen through photosynthesis. Will be able to defeat competitors microorganisms in life. If the daylight hours are longer Because cyanobacteria take up to a few hours in the morning after sunrise. to prepare to produce energy for itself from photosynthesis and drive out oxygen, which is a by-product

The process was repeated in the laboratory once more. and put the data in the computer model Researchers have found that the rotation of the Earth extends the daylight hours. correlated with increased oxygen content in the primitive Earth atmosphere. In addition to the events of GOE 2.3 billion years ago. also includes the Neoproterozoic era of the great oxygenation. (Neoproterozoic Oxidation Event) 800-550 million years ago.

The reason why Earth’s rotation is slowing down is because of the influence of gravity from the Moon that is moving away from Earth every moment. By the way the world revolves around itself at a slower speed. This makes the time period in a day longer than in the past. For example, 1,400 million years ago, a day on Earth was only 18 hours 41 minutes.