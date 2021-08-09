The ‘world’s smallest’ baby returns home after 13 months in hospital

Follow the news, press follow, live news

The “smallest baby in the world” – The BBC reported on August 9 the good news of a Singaporean family after Kwek Yu Xuan, believed to be the smallest baby in the world. With a birth weight of just 212 grams, the equivalent of one apple and a body length of 24 centimeters, he was allowed to go home.

She has been in medical care at National University Hospital of Singapore (NUH) for more than 13 months since Yu Xuan’s mother, Wong Mei Ling, underwent a premature cesarean section. 4 months at 25 weeks gestation because of pregnancy-specific hypertension that is a serious threat to the life of the mother and baby

However, doctors were able to deliver a successful birth, with Dr. Yu Xuan’s physical progress so good that her weight increased to 6.3 kg, but in the good news, there were concerns as Yu Xuan needed further treatment due to her condition. chronic lung disease

A statement from the hospital said Although her chances of survival were extremely limited, Ms Yu Xuan had grown up and inspired the people around Ms Yu Xuan to be a baby born during the coronavirus pandemic. and the little girl Able to overcome health problems, it is considered a ray of hope amidst the chaos of today’s world.

Yu Xuan’s parents were helped by online donations for long-term care in the philanthropic intensive care unit of S$366,884, or over 9 million. baht

Related news: