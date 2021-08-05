Thirty thousand people flee Typhoon Lupit hits Guangdong-Fujian Afraid of heavy flooding again (clip)

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 5, 2021
0

Thirty thousand people flee Typhoon Lupit hits Guangdong-Fujian Another heavy flood

Follow the news, press follow, live news

add friend

Thirty thousand people have fled — Xinhua reported on Aug. 5 that Typhoon “Lupit” had central wind speeds of 86 kilometers per hour. Moved to blow down the city of Shantou, Guangdong Province, southern China, late in the morning in local time. Earlier, authorities rushed to evacuate more than 33,000 people in coastal areas to temporary shelters.

The Bureau of Meteorology announced that the storm later moved into Zhangzhou City, southeastern Fujian Province. He warned that the storm would cause heavy rains for at least 3 days and a high risk of flooding in a wide area.

The central province of Henan, which has been facing severe flooding since late July. The death toll rose to 302, with 50 still missing.

landslides Guangdong-Fujian Another heavy flood

More than 33,000 residents have been evacuated to safe places as Typhoon Lupit, the ninth one this year, made landfall on Thursday (Aug 5) in coastal areas of south China’s Guangdong Province. /The Central Weather Bureau (CWB)/

Thirty thousand people flee

Workers evacuated from the Lin-gang Special Area rest at a college sports stadium in Shanghai, as Typhoon In-fa lashes the coastal regions in China July 25, 2021. Picture taken July 25, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

Thirty thousand people flee

A flooded village is seen in Dongqiao town of Ningbo, Zhejiang province, as Typhoon In-fa lashes the coastal regions in China July 25, 2021. Picture taken July 25, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

Thirty thousand people flee

Rescue workers evacuate residents from a flooded road amid heavy rainfall in Hefei, Anhui province, China July 8, 2021. Picture taken July 8, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

Related news:

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 5, 2021
0
Photo of gnadmin

gnadmin

Back to top button