Thirty thousand people flee Typhoon Lupit hits Guangdong-Fujian Afraid of heavy flooding again (clip)

Thirty thousand people flee Typhoon Lupit hits Guangdong-Fujian Another heavy flood

Thirty thousand people have fled — Xinhua reported on Aug. 5 that Typhoon “Lupit” had central wind speeds of 86 kilometers per hour. Moved to blow down the city of Shantou, Guangdong Province, southern China, late in the morning in local time. Earlier, authorities rushed to evacuate more than 33,000 people in coastal areas to temporary shelters.

The Bureau of Meteorology announced that the storm later moved into Zhangzhou City, southeastern Fujian Province. He warned that the storm would cause heavy rains for at least 3 days and a high risk of flooding in a wide area.

The central province of Henan, which has been facing severe flooding since late July. The death toll rose to 302, with 50 still missing.

