This Arab country will host the next COP27

The next UN climate change conference COP27 will take place in Egypt, the Egyptian environment ministry announced on Thursday.

The climate conference will be organized in the seaside resort of Sharm el Sheikh, in the far south of the country, said the same source.

The only country in the running, Egypt announced its candidacy on November 2, during the proceedings of the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on climate change (COP26), in Glasgow (United Kingdom).

Egypt will use all its means for Africa to host this event, said Environment Minister Dr Yasmine Fouad, quoted by the Middle East News Agency (MENA).

SL (with MAP)