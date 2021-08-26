This is the most downloaded app in the world

TikTok became the most downloaded application in the world in 2020, ahead of Facebook and its messengers.

The app owned by the Chinese group ByteDance topped the list of downloads last year, followed by Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger, four services of the Californian social media giant, according to the specialist firm App Annie. The rhythmic video platform, often musical or humorous, claims close to 700 million monthly users worldwide.

Facebook keeps a big lead, however. More than 3.5 billion people use at least one of its four platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp) every month.

