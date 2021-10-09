This social network broke a registration record following the Facebook outage

Russian founder of secure messaging Telegram, Pavel Durov, said on Tuesday that more than 70 million users have joined the app, a consequence of the massive outage that hit the apps of its competitor Facebook.

“We have welcomed more than 70 million refugees from other platforms in just one day,” Durov wrote on his Telegram account, citing “a record increase in the number of registrations”.

“I am proud of our team who have managed this unprecedented growth as Telegram has continued to operate smoothly for most of our users,” continued the 36-year-old Russian founder.

Telegram messaging dropped from 56th to 5th place among the most downloaded free applications in the United States on Monday, according to specialist firm SensorTower.

In January 2021, Telegram had already rejoiced to have gained 25 million users after the announcement by WhatsApp of a greater sharing of its data with its parent company Facebook

