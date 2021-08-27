This Swiss hotel accepts payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH)

5-star hotel in Switzerland accepts cryptocurrency payments

The Chedi Andermatt, a luxury hotel nestled in the Swiss Alps, will now accept payments in cryptocurrency, Bloomberg reports in an article published on August 27, 2021.

The establishment will allow its residents to pay the bill in Bitcoin (BTC) or Ether (ETH) from an amount of 200 Swiss francs, or 185 euros. According to the press release, this payment option has been under discussion for 4 years. The hotel plans to accept other digital currencies in the future.

“We have long recognized that cryptocurrencies have a future in hotel operations as well. Faced with the increasing spread and acceptance of cryptocurrency payments, we are proud to be one of the first Swiss luxury hotels to be able to offer our customers cryptocurrencies as a secure payment method, ”says Jean -Yves Blatt, Managing Director of The Chedi Andermatt, at Swiss media Blick.

Fearing to expose itself to the volatility of digital currencies, the Chedi Andermatt will continue to display its prices in fiat currencies. In the same vein, all cryptocurrencies paid by customers will be automatically converted into Swiss francs as soon as the transfer has been confirmed.

“We make a clear statement to our hotel guests that we are open to new technologies and that at the same time we offer a new payment experience as an additional service,” explains Jean-Yves Blatt.

Switzerland is establishing itself as a crypto-nation

The luxury hotel explains that it is based on the payment solution recently implemented by Worldline and Bitcoin Switzerland. In recent days, the two firms have indeed enabled 85,000 Swiss merchants to accept payments in digital assets.

Companies wishing to receive payments in cryptocurrency only need to activate the option for physical point of sale or online sale. This system aims to facilitate the opening of traders to cryptocurrencies.

Gradually, Switzerland is establishing itself as the main crypto-nation on the European continent. In order to facilitate innovation in the blockchain sector, Switzerland has also adapted a dozen laws in the summer of 2020.

In the canton of Zug, located in central Switzerland, residents can also pay their taxes in cryptocurrency. Again, this payment option was implemented with the help of Bitcoin Suisse. The richest canton of the Swiss nation is considered the cradle of the Swiss Crypto Valley.

