Timor-Leste stunned, first case of Delta sickness found to spread across the country

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 10, 2021
0

Timor-Leste stunned, first case of Delta sickness found to spread across the country

Follow the news, press follow, live news

add friend

Timor-Leste (East Timor) – On Aug. 10, Reuters and the Straits Times reported concerns in Timor-Leste (East Timor) after the health ministry announced a new case of coronavirus. 19 The delta strain (India) is the country’s first case of 12, while the cumulative number of cases has risen to at least 11,579 and 28 deaths.

The report states that the Doherty Institute Australia The genetic code was tested on samples from 27 patients in the Hermera region in early August, and 12 of them were infected with the Delta strain.

Danina Koelho, spokesman for the Timor-Leste government. It states that in addition to the Ermera region will face the country’s largest delta patient cluster. Outbreaks of this species have also been found in many areas.

And that the situation prompted the government to speed up vaccination against COVID-19. In Timor-Leste, 8.5 percent of the 1.3 million population of Timor-Leste are now fully vaccinated.

A health worker collects a specimen sample from a man during a COVID-19 swab test in Dili, Timor Leste. About 8.5 per cent of its 1.3 million people have been fully inoculated so far, using the vaccines of AstraZeneca and Sinovac. EPA-EFE

Timor-Leste is taken aback

A medical worker prepares a dose of vaccine in Dili. Timor Leste has recorded its first case of community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant, raising concerns by its health ministry about a possible spike. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca

Genomic sequencing by Australia’s Doherty Institute in the first week of August found that of 27 samples taken in the country’s Ermera region from people infected with the coronavirus, 12 were of the Delta variant. REUTERS

Timor-Leste is taken aback

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample from a person to be tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dili, East Timor, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca

Related news:

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 10, 2021
0
Photo of gnadmin

gnadmin

Back to top button