Timor-Leste stunned, first case of Delta sickness found to spread across the country

Timor-Leste (East Timor) – On Aug. 10, Reuters and the Straits Times reported concerns in Timor-Leste (East Timor) after the health ministry announced a new case of coronavirus. 19 The delta strain (India) is the country’s first case of 12, while the cumulative number of cases has risen to at least 11,579 and 28 deaths.

The report states that the Doherty Institute Australia The genetic code was tested on samples from 27 patients in the Hermera region in early August, and 12 of them were infected with the Delta strain.

Danina Koelho, spokesman for the Timor-Leste government. It states that in addition to the Ermera region will face the country’s largest delta patient cluster. Outbreaks of this species have also been found in many areas.

And that the situation prompted the government to speed up vaccination against COVID-19. In Timor-Leste, 8.5 percent of the 1.3 million population of Timor-Leste are now fully vaccinated.

