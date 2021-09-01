Tourism has collapsed in Spain

Spain received the visit of more than 9.8 million foreign tourists in the first seven months of the year, which is a decrease of 25.8% compared to the same period in 2020, due to the crisis situation caused by Covid-19, according to data released Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

More specifically, the main countries of origin of tourists in the first seven months of this year were: France with almost 2.1 million tourists and an increase of 1.8% compared to the same period in 2020 , Germany with nearly 1.9 million (+ 6.4%) and the rest of Europe, with more than 1.1 million tourists, up 0.3%.

Spending by foreign tourists who visited Spain in the first seven months decreased by 23.2% compared to the same period in 2020, reaching 10.996 million euros.

In July alone, Spain welcomed nearly 4.4 million foreign tourists, 78.3% more than in the same month in 2020.

The French lead the tourists who have visited the Iberian country with 874,189 people, or 19.9% ​​of the total and an increase of 46.6% compared to July 2020, followed by the Germans (707,331 visitors, or 64.5 % more at an annual rate) and the British (555,183, or 46.5% more), according to the same source.