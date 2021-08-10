Tourists “slap Kannu”, the police officer, “imitated animal”, bite each other until they are disturbed (clip)

Tourists “slap Kanoa”, police officers “imitation animals” bite each other until they are disturbed.

TOURISTS “HACK CANNOA” – On August 10, the Global Times reported a disturbing incident at the Beijing Wildlife Park in Daxing District, Beijing, China, after two groups of tourists opened a loud quarrel and escalate to the point of using force Even after the quarrel ceased But officers face a new problem because members of the small and large caged animals near the scene of the accident. Make a fight all night

The report said the chaotic incident took place in the afternoon of Aug. 8. The video clip showed two groups of tourists, with a total number of more than 20 people, arguing and using force. At one point the clip shows a woman holding a small child with one hand. and used his free hand to pull the hair of the woman who was beaten by another woman and lay on the floor

Meanwhile, tourists from the two groups arguing in the other band wrestle and wrestle on the ground. Cut back to the group of women in front. A tall man suddenly walked out of the quarrel behind him. Before lifting her leg, a woman carried the child until it fell to the ground, and almost a minute later the confrontation with the group of tourists ended in disbandment.

However, the zoo later said the tourist quarrel had caused the animals to mimic and bite each other. “We believe that animals know fighting is not a good thing,” and the caretaker must find a way to teach the animals that fighting is bad.

