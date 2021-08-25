towards a 2nd dose of the vaccine?

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Wednesday that a second dose of its Covid-19 vaccine induces a strong immune response, warranting a booster injection.

According to a study by Johnson & Johnson, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, people who received a booster six to eight months after their first injection had their antibodies increased nine-fold compared to those who received a second. dose 28 days after the first injection.

The booster dose “further increases antibody responses in study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Mathai Mammen, head of research and development at Janssen, a subsidiary of J&J, in a statement.

“We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine. The second injection would be eight months or more after a first dose.

The increase was seen in trial participants aged 18 to 55 and in people over 65 who received a lower booster dose, the release said.

The Biden administration announced last week that people aged 18 and over who received Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna should receive an additional dose eight months later, reflecting growing concern over the highly variant. contagious Delta.

SL (with MAP)