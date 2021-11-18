Towards a reconfinement in France? The government decides

The French government on Tuesday ruled out any recourse to confinement for the moment in order to curb the resurgence of Covid-19 contaminations and the increase in hospitalizations.

“There is absolutely no confinement that is planned today, neither near nor far,” said on France Inter Gabriel Attal, the government spokesman, when the incidence rate is at more than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have increased by 6 to 10%.

“By definition, nothing is excluded on principle. What I say then, is that today, it is not planned, neither near nor far, to reconfine ”, explained Mr. Attal, who insisted, in this regard, on the need for the French to continue to be vaccinated.

“It is necessary that the immunity conferred by the vaccine continues and therefore that the eligible French make their vaccination booster”, he underlined.

“Some speak of shuddering, but we are not in a wave of waves at the hospital,” said the spokesperson for the executive.

According to him, “the justice of the peace is the situation in the hospital and therefore the hospital must be protected. “We must not” wait for it to explode to worry, we must already today be very careful “and strengthen barrier gestures, he said.

Regarding the use of measures such as the one put in place by Austria which has decided to confine unvaccinated people, Gabriel Attal said that “nothing is excluded in principle”, noting that such a track cannot be has not been discussed in Defense Council or in meetings at this stage.

SL (with MAP)