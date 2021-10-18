TradingView Raises $ 298 Million – Valuation Now Exceeds $ 3 Billion

TradingView raises $ 298 million

The company announced the news in a statement released yesterday. Supported by Tiger Global, the fundraising enabled the company to considerably increase its valuation. TradingView now weighs over $ 3 billion.

These new financings are coming as TradingView is starting to experience some enthusiasm from new users. Over the past 18 months, new accounts created have increased by + 400%, and the number of visitors has also jumped by + 237%. In total, TradingView displays 30 million monthly active users.

A sign of interest in cryptocurrencies?

TradingView is of course not confined to cryptocurrencies, but the business is closely linked to them. To the point that the Chinese government blocked access to the site recently, during its crackdown on the crypto-asset sector.

TradingView CEO Denis Globa also underlined the company’s approach, which wants to empower investors:

“We built this company with the conviction that everyone wants the same thing: to be in control of their economic future. We are working on this by creating an environment where all traders and investors can gather information before taking the plunge. “

