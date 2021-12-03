two cases detected in UK

Two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the UK, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday, adding that there would be targeted testing in areas where the cases were found in Chelmsford (east of London) and Nottingham (center of the country).

These are linked cases and the people concerned isolate themselves, said the minister, assuring that the health authorities acted “quickly” and that “the search for contact cases continues”. “It brutally reminds us that we are not yet out of this pandemic,” said Mr. Javid, who called on the public to take their booster dose of the vaccine. “We will not hesitate to take additional measures if necessary,” he added.

In order to monitor the development of the situation, the British government has decided in particular to toughen from 4:00 GMT on Sunday its entry conditions into the territory for travelers from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola. .

Those returning from these four countries will therefore be barred from entering the UK unless they are UK residents. People “returned from these four countries in the last 10 days must isolate themselves and undergo a PCR test,” the statement said.

This is in addition to the six other countries – South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana – already placed by the government on “red list” since Friday.

MS