UN says Taliban, Afghanistan fighting in the past three days has killed 27 children

UN SAYS – On August 10, the BBC reported that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said at least 27 children died in Afghanistan. Amid fierce fighting between the Taliban and government forces in the past three days from Aug. 6-9.

UNICEF issued a statement on Monday, Aug. 9, expressing its shock that cruelty against children is increasing day by day. 27 children died, and 136 more were injured in three provinces – Kandahar, Coast and Paktia.

“Afghanistan has long been one of the worst places in the world against children. But in the past few weeks And of course, in the last 72 hours The situation is much worse,” UNICEF Pakistan’s Samantha Mort told the BBC, adding that UNICEF called on all parties to ensure that Children will be protected

The report stated that Several children were killed and wounded by roadside bombs in gunfights. One mother told UNICEF that while the family was sleeping last weekend. The house was shot and then set on fire, leaving her 10-year-old son with horrible burns.

Taliban forces have occupied six major cities since Friday, Aug. 6, after foreign forces withdrew, with the Taliban refusing international calls for a ceasefire. while last month The aftermath of the conflict has killed more than 1,000 civilians.

