US regulator assures Bitcoin (BTC) competes with traditional financial system

Bitcoin (BTC) is a competitor of the banking system, says SEC chairman

As part of the Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity (DACOM) Summit, a series of conferences devoted to digital assets, Gary Gensler, the director of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), spoke with Jay Clayton, the former chairman of the American financial policeman. The two men discussed at length the future of cryptocurrencies, reports Bitcoin Magazine this Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

In his remarks, Gensler openly presented Bitcoin (BTC) as an “off-grid” alternative to the current financial system. According to the president of the SEC, the mother of cryptocurrencies is actively seeking to compete with the banking system. A few months earlier, former President Donald Trump also said, mirroring Gensler, that Bitcoin competes with the king of the dollar.

“In 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto wrote this document in part as a reaction, an off-grid type approach. It’s no surprise that there is some competition that you and I do not support, but that tries to undermine this global consensus, ”says Gary Gensler.

Subsequently, the SEC official downplayed the differences between a digital currency like Bitcoin and fiat currencies. As Gary Gensler points out, assets can be digital while still being managed by a centralized entity. Decentralization, at the heart of Bitcoin’s philosophy, is dispensable in his eyes.

“The US dollar, euro and yen, as well as most public enterprises, are digital. You buy and sell digital stocks, you buy and sell digital treasury bills, ”details the former investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

SEC boss advocates cryptocurrency regulation

Mirroring his previous statements, Gary Gensler calls on cryptocurrency exchange platforms to welcome regulations with open arms and “comply with investor protection legislation.” It is only thanks to regulation that the digital assets sector will be able to evolve in an “environment of trust”, argues the leader. In September, he had already assured that the exchanges will not survive without regulation.

“Investors can decide what risks they want to take. But the people who raise the money, the issuers, should share full and fair disclosure. […]The innovations around DeFi could be real, but they will not persist if they remain outside the political frameworks, argues Gary Gensler.

Without regulation, the crypto-asset sector remains similar to a “wild west,” Gensler argues. It will be objected that the world of cryptocurrencies is already particularly regulated by the authorities. In recent years, the legislative framework governing digital currencies has developed considerably, in particular in order to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. For Gensler, this is not yet enough.

“The public is not protected as it could be and as I believe it should be in this industry. Technologies do not persist for long outside political norms; people get hurt, confidence is diminished. It is much better to integrate it into the political frameworks, and that is what we will try to do at the SEC, ”agrees the president of the SEC.

The SEC chairman goes on to assure that insufficient regulations risk causing “financial instability”. This is also the opinion of former United States Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, who recently believed that cryptocurrencies risk destabilizing nations.

Conversely, note that some regulators refute the danger of digital assets. This is the case for the Bank of Canada, for example. The central bank assures that digital currency does not pose a threat to a financial system based on fiat currencies, like the euro or the dollar.

