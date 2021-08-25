US set to recommend 3rd dose of vaccine for all

Faced with the outbreak of coronavirus cases, in particular the more contagious Delta variant, the United States is preparing to launch a recall campaign for a third dose of vaccine for all, from next September, report several American media.

“Residents of nursing homes and health workers will most likely be the first to receive booster shots, starting in September, followed by other seniors who were vaccinated last winter,” says The New York Times, which quotes officials of the administration.

The decision will be unveiled as soon as this week once the green light is obtained from the United States Medicines Agency (FDA), according to information also reported by the Washington Post.

“The goal is to make Americans who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines understand that they will need additional protection against the Delta variant which is causing an increase in the number of cases in much of the country,” reports the Times.

According to the same officials, people who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also need an additional dose.

After residents of nursing homes, health service personnel and first aid workers, this campaign will extend to the elderly vaccinated first at the end of last year, then to the general population, eight months after the second. dose.

The FDA cleared a third dose of the vaccine last Friday for some people with compromised immune systems.

This measure will allow a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to be administered, and applies to certain immunocompromised people, particularly those who have undergone an organ transplant and those “diagnosed as having an equivalent level of immunosuppression”, a the FDA said.

The agency had however stressed that the general public does not need a third dose for the moment.

According to data presented at a consultative meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, about 2.7% of American adults are immunocompromised.

The move was hailed by medical experts who worried about the inability of people to generate robust anti-virus responses even after being fully vaccinated.

“The country has entered a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is well aware that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk of serious illness,” said Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA.

Leading government infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had said there will “inevitably” be a time when the general public needs a reminder, but that time has not yet arrived.

The World Health Organization continues to deplore the lack of anti-Covid vaccines for poor countries in particular, calling for a moratorium on booster doses until the end of September at least to be able to make these doses available to countries that could only immunize a tiny fraction of their population.

