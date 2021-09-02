Vaccinated tourists exempt from quarantine in Abu Dhabi

Vaccinated tourists will no longer need to carry out a quarantine on their arrival in Abu Dhabi, announced the authorities of the Emirate, which recorded, on Thursday, no deaths linked to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

As of Sunday, “all vaccinated tourists arriving in the emirate of Abu Dhabi do not need to undergo a quarantine” provided they have a negative PCR test dating back less than 48 hours, the media office said. of the emirate.

On Monday, the UAE resumed issuing visas for tourists vaccinated with two doses, one month before the start of the 2020 World Expo, which will be held in Dubai and which has been postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

The emirate of Dubai was the first to reopen its borders to tourists, in July 2020. That of Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, only opened its own to certain travelers from December.

If daily life has resumed its course throughout the Emirates, the country maintains strict compliance with the wearing of masks and social distancing.

NH