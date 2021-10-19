vaccines 90% effective against severe forms (Study)

Vaccination against Covid-19 reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in people over 50 by 90% and also appears to be effective against the Delta variant, according to the results of a French real-life study published on Monday.

The study, carried out by Epi-Phare, a structure associating the Health Insurance (Cnam) and the Medicines Agency (ANSM), compared the data of 11 million vaccinated people over the age of 50 with those of 11 million unvaccinated people in the same age group, over a period from December 27, 2020 (start of vaccination in France) to July 20.

From the 14th day after the injection of the second dose, the researchers observed “a reduction in the risk of hospitalization greater than 90%”, conclude the authors of the study, relayed by the media in France.

This finding concerns the vaccines of Pfizer / BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, while Janssen, the fourth vaccine to be authorized in France, was used in smaller proportions, is not included in the study.

“This reduction is of the same order of magnitude for the risk of death during hospitalization for Covid-19”, according to Epi-Phare, adding that this effectiveness on severe forms of the disease “does not seem to decrease over the period follow-up available, which went for up to 5 months ”.

To identify the impact of the Delta variant, now dominant, the researchers specifically estimated the reduction in the risk of hospitalization during the period when it gained momentum in France, from June 20, one month before the end of the study.

The study concluded with results comparable to previous periods with an efficiency of 84% in the 75 and over age group, and 92% in the 50-74 age group, which makes it possible to provide “initial elements”, but “this period remains very short to assess the real impact of vaccination on this variant, ”warn the researchers.

France has 50,844,346 first-vaccinated and 49,208,332 people fully vaccinated, as of October 10.

The French authorities announced Thursday the opening of the 3rd booster dose to all caregivers fully vaccinated for more than six months, a measure which until now concerned those over 65 and people at risk or suffering from comorbidities.

SL (with MAP)