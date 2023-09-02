Venice Film Festival, the films of September 2: Bradley Cooper does not show up

Today is the fourth day of the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival and among the films in competition there will also be the new film directed by Bradley Cooper “Maestro“. However, the actor and director has decided not to go and present it himself as he did in 2018 for A Star is Born (his first time as a director) out of respect for the strike of Hollywood actors and screenwriters. Second title in competition Adagio by Stefano Sollima, and out of competition The Palace by Roman Polanski (90 years old). Perhaps this will be his farewell to the cinema.

Maestro by Bradley Cooper: cast and plot

Bradley Cooper plays Leonard Bernstein, while Carey Mulligan plays his wife Felicia and Matt Bomer plays her lover. But in the cast of the biopic Maestro, that will be released in December on Netflix, there are also Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton and Miriam Shor. The film traces thirty years of director Leonard Bernstein’s life, starting with Bernstein’s meeting with the love of his life, Felicia Montealegre, during a party in 1946, recounting their love story.

Adagio by Stefano Sollima: cast and plot

In Stefano Sollima’s film Adagio we find instead many well-known actors of Italian cinema such as Pierfrancesco Favino, Toni Servillo, Valerio Mastandrea, Adriano Giannini and Francesco Di Leva. Adagio tells the story of sixteen-year-old Manuel, who finds himself entangled in a business far beyond his strength: followed by criminals who want to eliminate him – considering him a dangerous witness – he will have to ask for protection from two ex-offenders, old acquaintances of his father. “This is the story of the inexorable, poignant decline of three old legends of criminal Rome in search of an impossible redemption” said director Sollima about the film.