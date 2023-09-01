Venice Film Festival: the stars and the films competing today 1 September

On this third day of the Venice Film Festival, three very interesting competing films will be presented. They wiil be: Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, Finalmente l’alba (Finally the dawn) by Saverio Costanzo (director of My Brilliant Friend) and Bastarden by Nikolaj Arcel. Out of competition The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar by Wes Anderson and “Sidonie au Japon” by Élise Girard.

Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos: plot and cast

The cast of the film Poor Things is totally international and includes: Emma Stone (who is also a producer), Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Hanna Schygulla. The film is based on the novel by Alasdair Gray, the visionary evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist (Dafoe) who then abandons her, attracted by a lawyer (Ruffalo) with whom she lives adventures crossing continents. Freed from the prejudices of her time, the protagonist fights for equality and emancipation. “Basically, it’s a story about a woman’s freedom in society,” assures the director.

Finalmente l’alba by Saverio Costanzo: plot and cast

The protagonists of Saverio Costanzo’s film are instead: Lily James, Rebecca Antonaci (a 19-year-old young actress), Joe Keery, Rachel Sennott, Alba Rohrwacher (the director’s wife) and Willem Dafoe.

The story is set in the Fifties, in Cinecittà the stories of a naive Roman girl and a spoiled American star are intertwined with crime news: the death by drowning – on the beach of Torvaianica – of Wilma Montesi, aspiring actress, with consequent involvement of exponents of the Christian Democrats.

Bastarden by Nikolaj Arcel: plot and cast

In Bastarden by Nikolaj Arcel Mads Mikkelsen we can see the former captain Ludvig Kahlen who, in 1755, that dreams of making the Danish moors fertile, founding a colony in the name of the King.