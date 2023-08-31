Venice International Film Festival 2023: dates, participants and films in competition

The 80th Venice International Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday 30 August 2023, while the closing ceremony will be held on Saturday 9 September. In these 11 days, the Italian city will welcome actors, directors and show business personalities from all over the world. The Venice Lido will always host the event with all its locations, such as the Palazzo del Cinema, located on Lungomare Marconi, the Sala Grande and the Sala Darsena. The Sala Grande is the one that hosted the opening ceremony of the Exhibition. The godmother of this edition is the actress and model Caterina Murino, who replaced the Spanish actress and model Rocío Muñoz Morales. The International Jury of the Venice 80 Competition is composed of: Damien Chazelle (President), Saleh Bakri, Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, Gabriele Mainetti, Martin McDonagh, Santiago Mitre, Laura Poitras and Shu Qi. The international jury of the Orizzonti section is instead composed of Jonas Carpignano (president), Kaouther Ben Hania, Kahlil Joseph, Jean-Paul Salomé and Tricia Tuttle.

Venice International Film Festival: awards and movies

One of the most important awards of the Venice Film Festival is the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement and, this year, there will be two winners. One is Italian director Liliana Cavani (90 years old), while the other is actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

The films in competition are:

Bastarden by Nikolaj Arcel

Dogman by Luc Besson

La bête by Bertrand Bonello

Priscilla by Sofia Coppola

Finalmente l’alba by Saverio Costanzo

Hors-saison by Stéphane Brizé

Enea by Pietro Castellitto

Maestro by Bradley Cooper

Comandante by Edoardo De Angelis

Lubo by Giorgio Diritti

Io capitano by Matteo Garrone

Aku wa sonzai shinai (Il male non esiste) by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Zielona granica (Il confine verde) by Agnieszka Holland

Origin by Ava DuVernay

The Killer by David Fincher

Memor by Michel Franco

Die Theorie von Allem by Timm Kröger

Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos