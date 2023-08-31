Venice International Film Festival started these days: all the outfits of the stars

The 80th edition of the Venice International Film Festival kicked off on August 30, one of the most awaited and most appreciated events in this area. Like every year, the stupendous Venice welcomes national and international actors, directors, models and personalities from the show business and, in addition to films, there is always a lot of talk about style. Godmother of the edition is the Italian actress and model Caterina Murino. Italian actress Claudia Gerini wore a long Luisa Spagnoli black dress with a sweetheart neckline and a train on the back with a choker in diamonds and precious stones. The actress Valentina Cervi instead chose a burgundy dress with lots of sequins by Valentino. The Italian actor Edoardo Leo instead chose a classic look with a tuxedo and bow tie with a tone-on-tone shirt by Giorgio Armani. The Italian director Liliana Cavani, awarded with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, chose a suit with jacket and white scarf completed by sunglasses. One of the protagonists of Cavani’s film, the Russian actress Ksenia Rappoport, instead chose a long dress with a straight neckline and bright jewels.

All the looks of the stars at the Venice Film Festival

The godmother of the 2023 edition of the Mostra, Caterina Mauro, chose a loose red dress made up of mini ruches rich in tone-on-tone crystals is Armani Privé. The yellow gold collier coordinated with the rest of the jewels is Cartier. Italian supermodel Bianca Balti wore a draped aquamarine dress. German supermodel Toni Garrn wore an armor-effect sequin dress seen at the Alberta Ferretti Resort 2024 collection show. Taiwanese actress and model Shu Qi, member of the international jury that assigns the prizes, chose a total black vest dress by Alberta Ferretti. Jury president Damien Chazelle and his wife Olivia Hamilton both chose a total black look.