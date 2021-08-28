ViaBTC launches an investment fund dedicated to Web 3.0 and decentralized finance (DeFi)

This article is written in partnership with CoinEx (learn more)

A new venture capital fund for ViaBTC

ViaBTC, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools (BTC), has just created a new investment fund entirely dedicated to financing startups operating in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

Called ViaBTC Capital, this investment fund focuses on the financing of projects relating to Web 3.0, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) or even layer protocols. 2.

In addition to financial support, ViaBTC also provides the startups it supports with other services, including marketing support, technical advice and access to a network of investors.

Based on its own experience in the development of products such as mining pools, portfolios, cryptocurrency exchange platforms or even blockchains, ViaBTC Capital will effectively support multiple projects.

At the time of writing, ViaBTC Capital is already helping 3 blockchain startups:

Qredo: a cross-chain protocol intended for asset managers; Lunarcrush: a protocol for tracking the impact of social media on cryptocurrencies; Nabox: a multi-chain wallet for decentralized finance.

To support it in this new initiative, ViaBTC Capital has joined forces with many other investment funds and blockchain startups such as Pantera Capital, IOSG Ventures, Shima Capital, TokenInsight, TokenPocket, Woo, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs or even Blofin.

In addition, ViaBTC opens with this new product the doors of its entire ecosystem to the most promising projects. In particular, the latter will be able to obtain direct access to the CoinEx platform, and list their token there if they have one. Such a listing will also benefit platform users, who will be able to invest in this token via an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO).

An initiative that will benefit the entire ViaBTC ecosystem

Founded in May 2016, the ViaBTC group has the particularity of having very early on developed a complete ecosystem around cryptocurrency and blockchain. Initially specializing in Bitcoin mining, ViaBTC now has multiple products.

The CoinEx cryptocurrency exchange and its users will benefit the most from ViaBTC Capital’s investments. By acquiring a token, it will in particular be possible to invest in projects directly supported by ViaBTC.

In addition to IEOs, CoinEx also offers a yield farming solution, ideal for ensuring the launch of a new token by distributing it to users of the platform.

ViaBTC teams have also developed the ViaWallet digital wallet, its own blockchain, the CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC) or its decentralized exchange platform OneSwap.

Thus, each project that will receive the support of ViaBTC Capital will have the opportunity to connect to the elements of this entire ecosystem, and contribute to its development.

