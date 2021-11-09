Vogue Singapore launches magazine covers as NFTs via OpenSea

Vogue Singapore launches its first NFTs

On its Twitter account, the fashion and beauty company announced the launch of its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) via the OpenSea platform.

Vogue Singapore took inspiration from the “new start” theme resulting from its September magazines to create the NFTs.

These, which were produced in collaboration with digital artists, include two exclusive covers in the form of NFTs and eight works of art related to fashion, art and beauty.

“NFTs, as collectibles and art, are just perfect. They represent the future of curating rare collectibles and works of art, which means it is inevitable that fashion will have a strong hold in the NFT market, ”said Alexander Bercow, Partner Success Lead at OpenSea

The collection will be available from 1 p.m. UTC on Wednesday, November 10 until November 13 at 1 a.m. UTC. This will be the opportunity to own one of these unique covers, such as: “The RenaiXance Rising” by The Manufacturer x Shavonne Wong and “Triumphant Awakening” by Chad Knight x Baëlf Design.

The Manufacturer’s co-founder, Amber Slooten, who is collaborating with Vogue Singapore on this project, adds:

“We are living in a new technological era that will radically transform our lives as we move our existence into the virtual worlds of the metaverse. It is an era that The Manufacturer has dubbed The RenaiXance, because it is an era of radical social change that will create new economies and transform power structures, while allowing us to express our identity like never before. “

As a result, NFTs are becoming a significant new means of communication for fashion magazines.

In addition, digital art is a sector that offers many opportunities, where the imagination has no limits, especially for creators and artists.

Photo credit: Vogue Singapore via its website

