Walser Donates $100K to Nonprofits with ‘Shop for a Cause’ Event

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A campaign by Walser Automotive Group is driving more than $100,000 to nonprofits in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, and Wichita, KS region. The campaign, called Shop For a Cause, donated $25 for every new and pre-owned vehicle sold during June 2021.

Before getting the keys to their new car, Walser customers could choose from a menu of local nonprofits to support. Walser, which operates dealerships in Minnesota and Kansas, preselected local organizations in those states for the 2021 Shop For a Cause event.

The benefiting nonprofits of Shop for a Cause cover a wide range of social services, including support for veterans, mental health services, LGBTQ+ and homeless youth, wealth-building initiatives in BIPOC communities, teachers, and rescue animals.

“We’re excited to expand Walser’s scope of giving with Shop For a Cause. This event allows Walser Automotive Group to further support community groups that are typically outside the mission of the Walser Foundation,” said Nancy Warner, Director of the Walser Foundation.

Walser Automotive Group commits 5% of all pre-tax earnings to the Walser Foundation, which annually funds hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and sponsorships. The Walser Foundation primarily focuses grants on education and workforce development nonprofits.

“Shop For a Cause was incredibly well received by our customers. People are genuinely excited to learn about these organizations and give back, especially in this time of heightened need,” Warner said.

Covid-19 has profoundly impacted nonprofits and communities. Warner said the unpredictability of canceled or virtual fundraising events, loss of sponsors, and overall staffing issues have created concern in the nonprofit sector.

“We’re proud to make this impact at a key time in the communities where we live and work,” Warner said.

Walser’s Shop For a Cause event supported the following organizations: Every Third Saturday, Nexus Community Partners, People Incorporated, The Bridge For Youth, Project Teacher, Rise Up For Youth, and Beauties & Beasts.

Walser operates 26 new and preowned dealerships and multiple rental, fleet, and affiliate businesses throughout Minnesota, Kansas, and Illinois. Walser Automotive Group ranked 48th on Automotive News’ top 150 dealer groups in 2020.