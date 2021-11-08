Warners Bros and Nifty’s launch NFTs for The Matrix Resurrections movie release

NFTs for the release of the film “The Matrix Resurrections”

The Warner Bros. company will create a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the upcoming movie “The Matrix Resurrections”.

This project is carried out in collaboration with the NFTs platform Nifty’s which has also unveiled the news on its Twitter account.

The official release of the film is scheduled for December 22. As part of this collaboration, the collection includes 100,000 avatars on the theme of the new Matrix.

According to Nifty’s press release, these avatars will look like ordinary people from the matrix and will include many attributes (change of hairstyles, clothes, or even accessories).

Moreover, the NFTs will be launched from November 30 on the Nifty’s site at a price of 50 dollars each. The originality of this project is that each NFT will have a specific functionality from December 16.

Digital identities, a bridge between NFTs and Matrix

Indeed, each holder will be able to choose between a red pill and a blue pill and this choice will have a consequence on their avatar.

Indeed, the red pill transforms the avatar into a resistance fighter; while the blue pill allows the avatar to stay in the matrix.

“We really think this theme of digital identity, choosing and owning that identity, resonates with the themes of the Matrix franchise,” said Jeff Marsilio, CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s.

In the coming days, the press release says more information will be revealed about the program. On the other hand, the objective is to perpetuate the community within the framework of a Matrix franchise, in particular by proposing regular challenges in order to allow the owners of NFTs to improve their avatars.

About the Author: Anthony Bassetto