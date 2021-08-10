Washington, D.C. incentivizes teenagers, gives vaccinations, gives away free AirPods, and wins scholarships

Washington, D.C. incentivizes teenagers aged 12-17 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, give away free AirPods and win a university scholarship of over 800,000 baht!

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Saturday that teenagers aged 12 to 17 who had been vaccinated at designated vaccination centers would Get Airpods for free or choose a VISA gift card worth $51 or 1,700 baht.

And there’s also a chance to win an iPad with headphones, with 8 lucky winners drawn every week. Or win a grand prize of a university scholarship of 25,000 dollars, or about 836,000 baht, which will be drawn for 2 lucky children per week, starting from August 7 to September 30.

by the project. to encourage more Americans to turn to vaccinations In the past, it was found that there were citizens in Washington. Approximately 64.6% of the D.C. has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with over 70% of the total population vaccinated nationally with at least one dose. Amid the growing epidemic of delta species in the United States

Both last May in the United States. It has also given the green light to allow children aged 12-17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine. It was reported last week that only 30% of children aged 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

However, the project was not the first to be held. To encourage citizens in the country to turn to vaccination against COVID-19 because throughout the past Many cities and states have taken measures to attract more citizens to vaccination, including handing out money, lotteries, scholarships, food, drink, gifts and gift certificates.

