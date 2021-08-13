Water swept the city until the building collapsed. Turkey died. So bruised. Just finished extinguishing forest fires. – Fresh news.

Water sweeps the city, causing buildings to collapse – AP reports that the death toll in Turkey At least 27 people have been hit by floods and mudslides in four provinces on the north coast of the country, near the Black Sea, after rescue workers added to Castamonu province. The most severely affected area

Turkey has previously suffered a catastrophic wildfire in the southwest. It is one of more than 200 bushfires that erupted in the country since July 28, killing at least eight people, forcing thousands of villagers to flee their homes.

A wildfire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey’s southern coast near the town of Manavgat, on July 30, 2021.(Photo by – / AFP)

For the catastrophic weather that Turkey has suffered later. It was raining heavily in the province of Bartin. Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun provinces cause flash floods Destroy houses, demolish 5 bridges, and destroy buildings and sweep away cars and vehicles. go with the tides

Destroyed cars in a street after floods and mudslides in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.(IHA via AP)

Turkey’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Suleiman Soilo, said the sight of the damage was the worst. as they had ever seen

A car floating in water in Kastamonu, after flash floods swept across several Black Sea regions. (Photo by Handout / IHH / AFP)

Climate experts say there is little doubt that Burning coal, oil and natural gas as a catalyst for extreme air Both heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms, which these disasters will occur more frequently. as the world warms

A man looks on as flood waters sweep by in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province of Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (IHA via AP)

A military helicopter flies over flash floods which have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, a town in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 12, 2021. Picture taken August 12, 2021. Onder Godez/Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

