Water swept the city until the building collapsed. Turkey died. So bruised. Just finished extinguishing forest fires. – Fresh news.

Water sweeps the city, causing buildings to collapse – AP reports that the death toll in Turkey At least 27 people have been hit by floods and mudslides in four provinces on the north coast of the country, near the Black Sea, after rescue workers added to Castamonu province. The most severely affected area

Turkey has previously suffered a catastrophic wildfire in the southwest. It is one of more than 200 bushfires that erupted in the country since July 28, killing at least eight people, forcing thousands of villagers to flee their homes.

For the catastrophic weather that Turkey has suffered later. It was raining heavily in the province of Bartin. Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun provinces cause flash floods Destroy houses, demolish 5 bridges, and destroy buildings and sweep away cars and vehicles. go with the tides

Turkey’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Suleiman Soilo, said the sight of the damage was the worst. as they had ever seen

Climate experts say there is little doubt that Burning coal, oil and natural gas as a catalyst for extreme air Both heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms, which these disasters will occur more frequently. as the world warms

Wildfires in Turkey have been burning for the 9th day in a row, burning the power plant area.