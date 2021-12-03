We know more about the Omicron variant

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has many more mutations than the Delta variant, according to a first “image” of this new variant initially detected in South Africa, produced and published by the prestigious Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome.

On this three-dimensional “image”, which looks like a map, “we can clearly see that the Omicron variant has many more mutations than the Delta variant, concentrated above all in an area of ​​the protein that interacts with human cells,” explained the research team in a press release.

“This does not automatically mean that these variations are more dangerous, just that the virus has adapted further to the human species by generating another variant,” the researchers said, noting that “other studies will say whether this adaptation is neutral, less dangerous or more dangerous ”.

The Bambino Gesù research team focused in its study on the search for mutations in “the three-dimensional structure of the spike protein”, said Claudia Alteri, professor of clinical microbiology at the State University of Milan and researcher at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome.

The image was produced “from the study of the sequences of this new variant made available to the scientific community”, coming mainly “from Bostwana, South Africa and Hong Kong”.

“It is now important to define, through laboratory experiments, whether the combination of these mutations can have an impact on transmission or on the effectiveness of vaccines, for example,” she said.

SL (with MAP)