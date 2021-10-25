What to remember from LisCon, the conference dedicated to Ethereum (ETH) in Lisbon?

LisCon, the latest conference to date dedicated to Ethereum

On October 20 and 21, 2021, the city of Lisbon in Portugal hosted LisCon, a conference entirely dedicated to Ethereum (ETH) and its ecosystem. Organized by the Ethereum community, it brought together several big names in the cryptocurrency industry around topics such as decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and DAOs.

We offer you a complete summary of the interventions that occurred during the two days of LisCon. Before you start reading this summary file, we invite you to take a look at our summary of the previous conference devoted to Ethereum, the 4th edition of the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC), which was organized last July.

Day 1: close-up on DAOs and NFTs

The Lisbon event began with a speech by James Beck, Director of Communications and Content at Consensys. As a reminder, Consensys is a company specializing in the development of solutions for Ethereum. Based in New York, the company is notably known for having launched Palm, a sidechain dedicated to NFTs, and for having acquired Quorum, the blockchain platform from JPMorgan.

According to James Beck, the Ethereum blockchain is an excellent tool in the fight against global warming. Blockchain and Web 3.0 innovations should allow the emergence of a more environmentally friendly currency and a voluntary carbon trading market, says the executive.

Then, the LisCon participants were able to discover a video on the use cases of NFTs in solving problems of daily life in Africa. The sequence mainly focused on the evolution of Polygon Hermez, a solution born from the merger of Polygon (MATIC) and Hermez (HEZ) last August. Polygon Hermez is mainly interested in ZKP (zero-knowledge proofs) protocols. During the demonstration at Liscon, the Polygon Hermez team announced the support of remittances, which meets a fundamental need of the African population.

Then it was Kei Kreutler from Gnosis, an Ethereum-based platform, who took to the stage. She told the story of DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), these decentralized organizations whose governance rules are automated and registered in the blockchain.

“Because most DAOs represent governance rights through a token, in a certain sense tokens are a Trojan Horse of these cooperatives directly sent into financialized spaces,” explains Kei Kreutler.

After Kei Kreutler, Liscon welcomed Kevin Owocki from Gitcoin, the collaborative platform that pays contributors to open source projects. The developer highlighted the coordination efforts made by Web 3.0 players. In this context, Gitcoin launched GreatestLARP.com, a coordination game composed of 4 levels which notably requires mining an NFT. The game is touted as “an alternate reality game” and “a network storytelling experience”.

“Reengineering the laws of economic gravity is no different from how the Wright brothers reorganized the world of physical gravity,” says Kevin Owocki, founder of Gitcoin.

Manu Alzuru of DoinGud, an NFT buying and selling platform, revealed how evidence of ownership of a digital asset (photo, video, music …) helps humans increase their sense of belonging to a social group.

“People are connected not only because of the art, but they also want to have a sense of community,” says Manu Alzuru.

To conclude this first day of conference, James Waugh, the founder of Axia Labs and Blueblock, Kain Warwick of the decentralized platform Synthetix, Nadia Alvarez of MakerDAO and Yaniv Tal of the decentralized protocol The Graph, spoke of the internal workings of a DAO. Speakers notably revealed how the teams worked together, whether on Discord or on dedicated forums.

Day 2: launch of Balancer-Gnosis-Protocol and Midsommar DAO

The second and final day of LisCon began with an announcement from Jeremy Musighi, head of growth at Balancer Labs, the automatic market-building protocol. The executive announced the official launch of the Balancer-Gnosis-Protocol (BGP). Thanks to the combination of Balancer and Gnosis, you can now perform any ERC20 transaction without having to pay gas costs.

“The combination of these two protocols will allow users to get the best benefits from Gnosis and Balancer,” said Fernando Martinelli, CEO and co-founder of Balancer, following the announcement.

Jori Armbruster of EthicHub, the blockchain-based crowdfunding platform, took over with a keynote address regarding the relationship between decentralized finance and the real world. The man encourages investments that have a real impact on reality, assuring that “if we don’t build these bridges to the real world economy using DeFi, at the end of the day the money comes out.”

Gnosis then returned to the forefront. Through developer and CTO Richard Meissner, Gnosis recalled how important smart-contracts are in the adoption of web 3.0 at scale.

Meissner then gave way to Mia von Steinkrich, head of the blockchain division of Shopify, the famous e-commerce platform. She announced the creation of Midsommar DAO, a decentralized platform for filmmakers and film curators.

Attention then shifted to Pplpleasr, a famous crypto artist. The young woman spoke about how it is possible to go viral on Web 3.0. Inspired by advertisements and Japanese art, the artist has developed a scientific formula to generate viral content. For her, it is simply the association of the meme or cool factor with serendipity, or the ability to discover something by pure chance while looking for something else and to understand the interest in spite of everything. .

“I make my videos trying to elicit a certain reaction from my audience, and that reaction is usually ‘what did I just watch’,” says Pplpleasr.

As part of Liscon, Amir Taaki, one of the famous developers of the Bitcoin Project (BTC), announced the launch of DarkFi, a decentralized platform that emphasizes the privacy of its users, anonymous applications and smart-contracts.

Finally, Stani Kulechov, founder and CEO of Aave, the open source and non-custodial protocol allowing the creation of decentralized finance markets, teased his social network project cut out for web 3.0. According to the latest news, this project will be closer to a Twitter based on the Ethereum blockchain. This decentralized alternative will be deployed by the end of 2021.

