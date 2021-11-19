WhatsApp adds three new features

The instant messaging service WhatsApp has added new features to the “WhatsApp web” platform, in an attempt to regain its popularity which has fallen in recent weeks following the outage of all services of the company Facebook.

On its Twitter account, WhatsApp announced the launch of three new features for the web version. This is a desktop photo editor, preview links, and sticker suggestions.

The editor, which previously only existed in the mobile version, allows users to edit photos and images, as well as crop and rotate them on the web version.

Sticker suggestion allows users to select the right sticker for their conversation, as they type their message. No more having to go through multiple tabs to find the right sticker for the conversation.

MF

📣 ICYMI: a little fix goes a long way. We’ve made some updates to the way you chat. pic.twitter.com/i7pvkxbeCj

– WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021