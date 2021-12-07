WHO calls for better protection of children

Faced with the rebound of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, the WHO called on Tuesday to better protect children, currently the most affected age group, while keeping the compulsory vaccination of the population as an option of “last competence “.

“The use of masks and ventilation, as well as regular testing, should be the norm in all primary schools and the vaccination of children should be discussed and considered at the national level, in order to protect schools”, asserted his director Hans Kluge at a press conference.

To avoid further class closures and the return of distance education, the organization’s European branch advises strengthening testing in schools and considering vaccination of schoolchildren.

Cases are currently increasing in all age groups, “with the highest rates currently observed among 5-14 year olds,” the WHO said.

“It is not uncommon today to see incidences two to three times higher in young children than in the total population,” said Kluge.

SL (with MAP)