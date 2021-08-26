WHO calls on 20 leaders to take action

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday called on the twenty leaders who have the power to reverse the “shameful” global imbalance in access to Covid-19 vaccines to intervene to reverse the trend before October.

“There are probably twenty people in the world who are crucial to solving this fairness issue,” WHO’s Bruce Aylward said during a live interaction on social media.

“They’re the heads of the big companies that take care of this, they’re the heads of the countries that buy most of the vaccines in the world, and they’re the heads of the countries that produce them. We need these twenty people to say, ‘We’re going to fix this problem by the end of September. We will ensure that 10% (of the population) of each country is vaccinated, ”he added.

Aylward, WHO official for access to tools to fight the pandemic, said the world should be “disgusted” by this situation.

The WHO is increasingly enraged by what it sees as a moral scandal, namely that rich countries are cornering vaccine stocks while developing countries struggle to vaccinate their most vulnerable populations.

In high-income countries, 104 doses were injected per 100 people. In the 29 lowest-income countries, only two doses were given per 100 people.

“We should be collectively disgusted with ourselves,” Aylward said.

WHO wants each country to have vaccinated at least 10% of its population by the end of September, at least 40% by the end of the year and 70% by mid-2022.

