WHO recommends postponement of travel for these people

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday published its travel guidelines in the face of the spread of the new Omicron variant, recommending in particular that vulnerable people and those over 60 years of age postpone their trips.

In its recommendations, the Organization explains that as of November 28, “56 countries have implemented travel measures aimed at trying to delay the importation of the new variant”.

For the WHO, “blanket travel bans will not prevent international spread and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods.”

In addition, she points out, these measures “can negatively impact global health efforts during a pandemic by discouraging countries from reporting and sharing epidemiological and sequencing data.”

In its recommendations to the population, the WHO urges “people who are not in good health or who are at risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19 disease and of dying, in particular those aged 60 years or over and those who present with co-morbidities (eg heart disease, cancer and diabetes), to postpone their trip ”.

More generally, it calls on all travelers to “remain vigilant”, to be vaccinated and to follow public health rules regardless of their vaccination status, in particular by using protective masks, by respecting physical distancing measures and avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.

In its technical paper, the WHO calls on countries to take a risk-based approach when taking measures, such as passenger screening and quarantines.

“All measures must be proportional to the risk, time-bound and must be applied with respect for the dignity of travelers, human rights and fundamental freedoms,” writes the WHO.

