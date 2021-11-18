WHO speaks out on second generation vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it looks forward to the second generation of anti-Covid vaccines, which could include nasal sprays or pills.

These second-generation vaccines would have the advantage of being easier to use than needle injections and could be self-administered, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on the Organization’s channels on social networks.

No less than 129 vaccines are being examined, some of which are in clinical trials, and therefore tested on human beings, against 194 which are not yet at such an advanced stage.

“They cover the full spectrum of technologies,” she said.

“They are still being studied but I am sure that some of them will be very safe and effective, and others less,” she added. WHO will choose the most appropriate and is also considering using some for the development of vaccines against other diseases.

The advantage of a nasal vaccine, as is already the case in some countries for the flu, is that it can treat the virus even before it reaches the lungs, Sawaminathan explained.

The WHO has given emergency marketing authorization for seven anti-Covid vaccines, those manufactured by the laboratories Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Bharat Biotech.

“So far, with regard to the vaccines that we have approved, there has been no sign sufficiently worrying that we need to say, well we have to review this vaccine,” she said. .

SL (with MAP)