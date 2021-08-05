WHO urges to delay “vaccination booster” causing shortages, poor nations haven’t got a second dose

WHO calls for a delay – On August 5, the BBC reported that World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebrejesus called on countries to halt vaccination. Third dose to boost immunity against COVID-19 until the end of Sept.

Because many poor countries still lack vaccines. Including the number of people who received the first dose of vaccine is still very low in contrast to the continually increasing epidemic of the deadly virus.

The global number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 201 million, with 756,226 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, with at least 4.27 million deaths.

Dr. Grebrejesus said A two-month delay in three-dose vaccinations would allow at least 10 percent of the world’s population to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Such immunization is essential in the fight against this pandemic.

“I understand the concern of all governments in protecting their people from the delta mutant coronavirus. But we cannot accept that in many countries that already use most of the world’s vaccines and want more vaccines,” the WHO director stressed.

and that low-income countries vaccinate against COVID-19 Only 1.5 doses per 100 people. The main factor that makes the vaccination rate so low is because of the shortage of vaccines. And now it is necessary to turn the situation around and send most of the vaccine to poor countries.

The move is not the first time Dr Grebrejesus has called on rich countries to donate vaccines to poor countries. Dr Grebrejesus previously asked wealthy countries to postpone vaccination plans for children to be donated instead. It also asked to provide additional vaccines for the Kovax project. Even so, many countries are rushing to implement vaccination plans for children and young people. After the outbreak was found in the younger population, the increase.

The report also stated that Haiti and the Republic of Conto do not yet have a second dose of the vaccine. Indonesia, which has the highest cumulative number of infections in Southeast Asia, at least 3.53 million and deaths surpassed 100,000. Only 7.9 percent of the population received two doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Israel is moving ahead with a three-dose booster vaccination program for people over 60. Germany announced on Aug. 3 that it would begin offering the vaccine by Moderna and Pfizer as a booster. immunity The UK will offer a three-dose vaccination to millions of people at risk and fragile health starting in September.

The United States, which has not announced a stimulating vaccination policy. Announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4 that there is a quantity of vaccine against Covid-19. enough to distribute to various countries But at the same time, Americans need to get the full dose of the vaccine.

