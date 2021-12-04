Why is it raining so much in Morocco? Explanations of DMN

From this Tuesday, thunderstorms are expected in several cities of Morocco. Contacted by Le Site info, Houcine Youaabed indicated that these rains, due to atmospheric turbulence, will concern in particular the regions between Tangier and Essaouira.

The communication manager of the national meteorology also points out that these showers are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, specifying that it will also rain next Friday.

In addition, Youaabed says that snowfall is expected in the reliefs of the Atlas, with a drop in temperature and a local frost.

The cities where it will rain are Rabat, Salé, Kénitra, Mohammedia, Casablanca, Settat, Berrechid, Benguerir, Marrakech, Essaouira, Safi, El Jadida, Témara, Bouznika, Moulay Bousselham, Assilah, Larache, Fès, Meknès, Taza, Sidi Kacem, Tetouan, Tangier, Mdiq, Fnideq, Nador, Al Hoceima and Oujda.

Here is also the weather forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021, established by the General Directorate of Meteorology:

-Rather cold weather with local frost on the reliefs of the Atlas, the Rif, the South-East and the South of the Oriental.

-Pluies and showers on the Saïss, the Rif, the Gharb, Chaouia, Doukkala, Abda, Tadla, the Middle Atlas, the coasts and the plains between Kenitra and Essaouira, the phosphate plateaus and the North of the Oriental.

-Some scattered showers over the Rif and the Mediterranean.

-Sky cloudy over the Tangier region and a little cloudy elsewhere.

– Rather strong gusts of wind at times over the Tangérois, the Oriental, the Atlas and the Center coasts.

-Minimum temperatures of the order of -01 / 04 ° C on the Atlas and the eastern highlands, 04/09 ° C on the Rif, the phosphate and Oulmès plateaus and the South-East, 14/20 ° C in the southern provinces and 09/14 ° C elsewhere.

-Maximum temperatures of the order of 05/13 ° C on the reliefs of the Atlas, the Rif, the Saïss and the Mediterranean, 13/18 ° C on the Tangérois, the North and Center Atlantic plains, the Oriental and the South-East, 18/23 ° C in the Center, the Souss and the extreme South-East, 24/32 ° C in the southern provinces.

-Sea little to rough on the Mediterranean and the Strait, nice to little rough between Tarfaya and Boujdour, little rough elsewhere.

HM