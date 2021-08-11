Wildfires in Algeria do not stop Killed almost half a hundred Unite soldiers to help fight the fire – fresh news

Wildfires in Algeria do not stop Killed almost half a hundred Unite soldiers to help fight the fire – fresh news

Algeria Wildfires Do Not Stop – Aug 11, Reuters reported progress on dozens of wildfires in at least 16 provinces in northern Algeria. North Africa As of Monday night, Aug. 9, at least 42 people have been killed until Tuesday, Aug. 10, among them 25 soldiers sent to help extinguish forest fires. forest fire

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Residents of the Kabilia region which is a mountainous region East of Algiers They slapped the branches with their branches to extinguish the burning forest fire. or splashing water from plastic containers to try to extinguish forest fires. While many houses were destroyed by fire As the family fled to hotels, youth hostels and university dormitories. and thick smoke hampered the firefighter uniform’s visibility.

Prime Minister Aiman Benab Durrahmane announced on television that The government is in talks with foreign partners to hire planes and help speed up the firefighting process. While firefighters and the army are still trying to extinguish the wildfires.

Internal Affairs Minister Camel Bledjud said it was most important not to increase the number of wildfire victims. and pledged to compensate those affected. Earlier, Mr Blade Jude accused arsonists for causing the bushfires. but did not provide further details. “Only criminals can be behind about 50 wildfires all over the area.”

Wildfires in Algeria occur. after last week EU atmospheric inspectors say The Mediterranean Sea Becomes a Wildfire Area Due to large-scale forest fires in Turkey and Greece from heatwaves