Wildfires in Turkey have been burning for the 9th day in a row, burning the power plant area.

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 5, 2021
0

Wildfires in Turkey have been burning for the 9th day in a row, burning the power plant area.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

add friend

Turkey’s wildfires “severely spread” – Reuters reported on August 5 of the progress of the deteriorating bushfire situation in Turkey’s southern coast, said Mayor of Milas City, Mohammet Tokat. It said the fire was still raging and spreading across the coal-fired power plant area. Initially, workers evacuated workers. including the people around the power plant and that the main building of the power plant was not damaged.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the country’s worst bushfires in years. After sweltering temperatures, the fire continued for the 9th day.

Fire brigade has managed to extinguish 167 of at least 187 fires, while the death toll rose to eight and more than 800 were injured.

Turkey's wildfires 'deeply spread'

People wait to be evacuated by boat after wildfires reached the Kemerkoy Power Plant, a coal-fueled power plant, in Milas, Mugla in southwest Turkey, early Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. A wildfire was burning inside a coal-fired power station. in southwestern Turkey on Wednesday, the local mayor said on Twitter. “Flames have entered the thermal power plant,” said Muhammet Tokat, mayor of the town of Milas. He said the plant was being completely evacuated. (AP Photo)

Turkey's wildfires 'deeply spread'

People wait to be evacuated by boat after wildfires reached the Kemerkoy Power Plant, a coal-fueled power plant, in Milas, Mugla in southwest Turkey, early Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo)

Turkey's wildfires 'deeply spread'

People are evacuated by boat after wildfires reached the Kemerkoy Power Plant, a coal-fueled power plant, in Milas, Mugla in southwest Turkey, early Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo)

Burns continued for the 9th day, burning the power plant area.

FILE PHOTO: A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo

Related news:

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 5, 2021
0
Photo of gnadmin

gnadmin

Back to top button