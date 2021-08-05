Wildfires in Turkey have been burning for the 9th day in a row, burning the power plant area.

Turkey’s wildfires “severely spread” – Reuters reported on August 5 of the progress of the deteriorating bushfire situation in Turkey’s southern coast, said Mayor of Milas City, Mohammet Tokat. It said the fire was still raging and spreading across the coal-fired power plant area. Initially, workers evacuated workers. including the people around the power plant and that the main building of the power plant was not damaged.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the country’s worst bushfires in years. After sweltering temperatures, the fire continued for the 9th day.

Fire brigade has managed to extinguish 167 of at least 187 fires, while the death toll rose to eight and more than 800 were injured.

