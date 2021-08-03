Worried about being sick again, Kim Jong Un ‘sticks plaster’ on his head Sources pointed out that they weren’t worried.

Worried about being sick again, Kim Jong Un ‘sticks plaster’ on his head Sources pointed out that they weren’t worried.

Worried about being sick again, Kim Jong Un ‘sticks plaster’ on his head Sources pointed out that they weren’t worried.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Kim Jong-un – Aug. 3 Bloomberg reports another debate over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health after a photo of Mr. Kim attending the People’s Party. North Korea event during 24-27 July ago.

It revealed a large bandage plastered to the back of the celebrity leader’s head. This has caused various assumptions, most speculating that Mr Kim may have some health problems and need some treatment.

NK News and Chosun Ilbo stated that In addition to the pictures at the meeting Later, there was also a photo of Mr. Kim, with no plaster on the back of his head. But in these areas, the skin color is clear green, similar to a bruise.

South Korean intelligence agencies told Yonhap news agency that there were no abnormal signals. About Mr. Kim’s health And that after removing the plaster, there are no scars that many believe that Mr. Kim may have undergone surgery. Or perhaps as sick as Kim Il Sung, father of North Korea, Mr Kim’s grandfather, who once had a lump almost the size of a tennis ball in the back of his neck.

However, in June North Korean state media reported that people were weeping with concern. After Mr. Kim Jong-un had a noticeably slim figure. And because it’s been a public appearance in almost a month, North Koreans are even more worried that Kim will be seriously ill. But there are pictures that continue to show that Mr. Kim is still healthy and doing normal duties. Both attending meetings and leaving various events

Related news: