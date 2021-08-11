Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with camera below the screen

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Mix 4, a powerful smartphone with a 20MP under-panel camera, beautifully rounded display and amazing fast charging technology.

The Chinese Xiaomi has introduced a new smartphone within the Mi Mix line-up in its own country. Known for its full screen design, the Mi Mix 4 builds on this tradition. This time, however, a completely new solution has been sought for the selfie camera. It is the first smartphone of the brand where the front camera is placed under the screen. Because a so-called ‘Camera Under Panel’ is integrated, the entire front consists of a screen surface – without a notch or hole in the screen.

Xiaomi is not the first manufacturer to release a smartphone with this new selfie camera technology. ZTE has equipped both the Axon 20 and the Axon 30 with a camera that is placed below the display. Tomorrow Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this foldable smartphone will also be equipped with an under panel camera. So it seems to be the new trend.

The front camera has long been a problem for smartphone manufacturers. The screen edges have been reduced over the years, so a new solution had to be sought for the selfie camera each time. After it disappeared from the bezel, manufacturers have come up with several alternatives, from pop-up cameras to punch-hole cameras.

The under panel camera should become the ultimate solution. Xiaomi describes the camera as ‘virtually invisible’. It is expected that this will be even less visible in future generations, also in the field of image quality there is still plenty of development. The first expert reviews should show how well the selfie camera of the Mi Mix 4 performs in practice.

In any case, the technology has been in development for quite some time. Halfway through 2019, Xiaomi already demonstrated a prototype smartphone where the camera was placed under the screen. During the product presentation today, Xiaomi revealed that the technology has been in development for 5 years, hundreds of engineers have worked on it, 60 patents have been filed and a whopping $77 million has been invested in it.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 hands-on preview

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It is a beautiful 3D curved screen with a 120 Hertz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The full screen design is also called a ‘Full view Clean display’ by Xiaomi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. HDR10 is also supported as well as Dolby Vision.

The camera that is placed below the display has a 20 megapixel image sensor. With this, Xiaomi has managed to implement the highest resolution camera of all brands to date. The ZTE Axon 30 is equipped with a 16 megapixel image sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 4 megapixel sensor, with large 2 micron pixels to capture more light.

Our esteemed colleague Ice Universe has already had the chance to have a hands-on session with the Mi Mix 4. He was also given the opportunity to compare the new Xiaomi smartphone with the ZTE Axon 30, which has similar selfie camera technology.

The live photos published by him on Twitter show that Xiaomi’s selfie camera is significantly less visible than ZTE’s. The screen has a pixel density of 400 ppi, the same pixel density is applied around the camera as the rest of the display panel. However, it remains to be seen whether this will also result in the best image quality.

Although the Z Fold 3 will only be officially introduced later today, the first hands-on video of this device has already appeared online. It appears that the under panel camera of Samsung’s foldable smartphone will be a lot more visible. However, this will probably also result in better image quality – because the camera sensor can shine through the screen better.

This new Xiaomi smartphone not only has a full screen design with an invisible selfie camera, the device is also extremely powerful. The Mi Mix 4 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which can be found in many contemporary flagship models. This chipset has an integrated 5G modem, so in combination with a 5G subscription you can also enjoy all the benefits that the 5G mobile internet network has to offer.

Different memory variants are made available. The cheapest model has 8GB/128GB memory. If you need more storage memory, 8GB/256GB is a good option. Finally, you can also buy a variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM. So there is no shortage of storage memory with this smartphone.

The rear is dominated by a grandly designed camera system. It is a triple camera. The main camera is equipped with a 108 megapixel Samsung HMX sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) – this wide-angle camera is comparable to that of the Xiaomi Mi 11. In addition, there is a 13 megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with optical free-form lens, which has an angle of view of 120 degrees. The third camera has a telephoto lens and an 8 megapixel sensor. This lens enables 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Also in the audio field, the Mi Mix 4 will not disappoint. The smartphone is equipped with stereo speakers that are tuned by audio specialist Harman Kardon – which has been part of Samsung since 2017. We have already seen the first results of this new collaboration with the Mi 11. The new Mi Mix is ​​also equipped with a Hi-Res Wired and Wireless certificate

The Xiaomi Mi Mix is ​​equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that can be charged very quickly. A 120 Watt fast charger is included, with which you can fully recharge an empty battery in just 15 minutes. In addition, 50 Watt wireless charging is supported, so you are provided with a full battery within half an hour. While this is not the only Xiaomi smartphone to support such fast charging technology, Xiaomi’s technology is without a doubt one of the fastest on the market. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 only supports 25W wired charging – making a huge difference in charging time.

The device runs on Android 11 out of the box, with the MIUI 12.5 user interface placed over it. Xiaomi does offer a slightly different software experience than most other manufacturers. The company also shows advertisements in its apps. It is another way of earning income, as all phones of the brand are marketed at a very competitive price. Are you considering buying a Xiaomi smartphone and do you have no experience with this brand yet? Then visit a MediaMarkt or BCC and test some models to get a good first impression.

As for the unlocking methods, the Mi Mix 4 features both an under-display fingerprint sensor and AI Facial Recognition. In addition, the smartphone offers support for Ultra Wide Band (UWB) technology, which enables highly accurate location determination using radio technology. The UWB technology can also be used to connect the smartphone to other

Price & Availability

For the time being, the Mi Mix 4 has only been announced in China, where it is now possible to place a preorder. On August 16, the device will be released in three colors: Ceramic White, Ceramic Black and Ceramic Gray. A ceramic back panel has been chosen, which is less fingerprint sensitive than glass. The housing is also certified according to the IP68 standard.

The starting price is set at 4,999 yuan, converted about €660. Prices go up to 6,299 yuan / €830 for the 12GB/512GB model. Xiaomi has also announced several matching accessories, from a handy wireless charging stand to an eco-friendly leather case.

Xiaomi has been the largest smartphone manufacturer in Europe since the second quarter of 2021. There is a good chance that this new smartphone will also be available with us soon. The prices will be higher here, the European starting price may be around €900.

Simultaneously with the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, the company also announced the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro, two new Android tablets with a 120Hz display. It is possible that these tablets will soon also be released outside of China.